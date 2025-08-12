KEPALA BATAS, Aug 12 — DAP today took a proactive step by installing a giant Jalur Gemilang at a hardware store on Jalan Bertam Perdana, which recently went viral for flying the national flag upside down.

Penang DAP assistant secretary H’ng Mooi Lye said the huge flag measuring 10x20ft was put up as an educational effort to demonstrate the correct way to display the national flag and to prevent similar mistakes from recurring.

“For the love of the country, we should make it right.

“The installation of this giant flag also serves as a visual guide for the public on the correct way to do it, especially during this ‘Fly the Jalur Gemilang’ campaign in conjunction with the National Month, which runs from Aug 1 to Sept 16,” H’ng told reporters during a site visit.

H’ng, who is also the State Local Government and Urban and Rural Planning Committee chairman, also distributed 500 flags to members of the public at the site as part of the outreach initiative.

Also present was the Penang Chief Minister’s Special Coordinator, Lay Hock Peng.

H’ng said Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) are encouraging business owners to decorate their premises with the national flag throughout the National Month period.

Meanwhile, the hardware store owner Pang Chin Tian, 59, who went viral over the weekend for allegedly flying the national flag upside down, said he is ready to face any legal consequences.

Pang admitted the mistake was unintentional and took full responsibility for the incident, which occurred last Saturday. He vowed to be more careful in the future when displaying the national flag.

“It was not intentional. I admit it was my fault. At the time, the flag hadn’t been fully installed yet. Once we realised the mistake, we corrected it immediately. Unfortunately, the viral video only showed part of the incident,” he said.

Police arrested Pang last Saturday and released him on bail after recording his statement on Sunday. The investigation was launched following a 21-second video showing Pang and another man allegedly hoisting the national flag upside down. — Bernama