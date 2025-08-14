KEPALA BATAS, Aug 14 — The police have urged the cancellation of a planned gathering in Bertam here today over the issue of Malaysian flag, to prevent any confrontation between opposing groups.

PDRM said the move was to safeguard the safety of the local community and maintain public order, after both Umno Youth and DAP planned to host events on the matter.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) views seriously any matter that has the potential to affect the safety and well-being of the public,” said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

“To safeguard the safety of the local community and to prevent any form of unhealthy confrontation between opposing groups, PDRM advises all parties involved to cancel the planned gathering,” he added.

The police said they had investigated an incident involving the Jalur Gemilang being flown upside down, which had gone viral on social media.

A total of 38 police reports were lodged nationwide over the incident, comprising 17 in Penang and 21 in other states.

The investigation also covers actions against individuals who recorded and disseminated the footage under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The investigation paper was submitted to the Penang Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office on August 11 and is currently under review.

The controversy began when a 59-year-old hardware shop owner in Kepala Batas, Penang, was investigated after the Jalur Gemilang was seen hanging upside-down outside his premises.

The shop owner has reportedly said it was an unintentional mistake made while measuring a flagpole, which he corrected soon after.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh previously said it planned to hold a “class” for the Penang shop owner, but later cancelled it after a warning by the police.

DAP then announced it would sponsor a giant Jalur Gemilang for the shop and mobilise Penang party members to distribute 831 flags, should anyone attempt to stir trouble.