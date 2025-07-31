KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed relief that no serious casualties or widespread damage had been reported following the massive earthquake off Russia’s far eastern coast.

In his Facebook post today, he also commended the swift action of early‑warning systems and emergency responders who moved quickly to protect lives.

“The massive earthquake off Russia’s far eastern coast, among the strongest ever recorded, has been a cause for deep concern.

“Like many, I watched the tsunami warnings across the Pacific with a heavy heart, knowing how much was at stake for communities from Kamchatka to Japan, Guam and beyond.

“My thoughts remain with all those who spent anxious hours waiting for news and I hope the danger has passed for good,” he said.

The massive quake has triggered tsunami warnings for millions of people across the Pacific, including in Japan, the United States and Mexico.

Hours after the quake rocked Russia’s Far East, there were no reports of major damage on Wednesday. In many regions, tsunami warnings were lifted or downgraded.

The main quake, which hit at about 11:24 am on Wednesday (2324 GMT Tuesday), was recorded by the US Geological Survey (USGS) at magnitude 8.8 — the strongest globally since Japan’s Fukushima disaster in March 2011, and one of the six most powerful earthquakes ever measured.

Russian authorities reported a magnitude of 8.7. — Bernama