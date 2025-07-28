PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that Malaysia’s development under the Madani framework remains grounded in strong moral values and national unity.

Speaking at a ‘Majlis Ilmu Madani’ event with Islamic scholars at Kompleks Seri Perdana here yesterday, Anwar said that even though Malaysia is a multiracial country, the values of Islam are important in guiding its future.

He added that while Malaysia wants to keep up with modern technology and move forward quickly, it should always stay true to strong morals and compassion.

“We need to progress. We need to ensure that there is peace and political stability, to craft an economic agenda...To move forward at a faster pace, an accelerated pace. But at the same time, we are mindful of the fact that as Muslims, the issue of values is very pertinent,” he said.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Yusuf Islam, the British musician formerly known as Cat Stevens and Dr Shaykha Haifaa Younis, an American Board Certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist who is also a prominent Islamic scholar, were also present.

On Gaza, Anwar said the world must not forget the pain and suffering endured by the Palestinian people amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Haifaa also shared her Gaza journey where the place transformed her into a more spiritual person and left an unshakable imprint on her heart.

“The ummah (the Muslim community) is going through a tough time. Gaza is bleeding. It hurts deeply when I raise my hands to Allah, I know everyone is doing their best, but still I ask, what more can we do.

“They (people in Gaza) taught me patience. They taught me how to trust Allah, even when the world around you is falling apart. I saw people who did not know when the next bomb would fall but they still prayed,” she added.

Meanwhile, Quran expert Syeikh Dr Ahmad Aissa Hassan El-Ma’sarawi said the Madani knowledge gatherings held by Anwar every month should continue because it is similar to the practice of leaders during the time of the Rightly Guided Caliphs who made their homes available for the people to listen to knowledge gatherings.

The scholar, who delivered a tausiyah (religious guidance) in Arabic and translated by Mohd Na’im, also advised Muslims to continue to adhere to the Quran and obey the commands and prohibitions as stated in the holy book.

“When we return to the Quran, Allah will protect us and we will be successful people,” he said. — Bernama