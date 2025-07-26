ARAU, July 26 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged the party’s leadership and members to respond swiftly to various issues raised by detractors.

The deputy prime minister said that if such issues are not addressed in a timely manner, they could go viral and affect public perception, regardless of their validity.

“Even if these are repeated or fabricated issues without basis, if left unaddressed, they will become a severe cancer that could bring us down,” he said when officiating the Arau Umno division office here today.

Ahmad Zahid acknowledged that Umno must accept the reality that it has been ineffective in managing issues, which has allowed other parties to win more seats in elections by manipulating public sentiment.

“There are parties that instil cult-like loyalty among their followers. Though their membership is smaller than ours, they secure more seats than we do,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, called on Umno leaders at all levels to deal with arising issues promptly and effectively.

At the same time, he urged Umno’s leadership and members to protect internal unity and party strength, even if faced with differing views and opinions. — Bernama