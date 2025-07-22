JOHOR BARU, July 22 — The Iskandar Puteri division of Parti Amanah Negara has today declared it is prepared for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to contest solo in Skudai and Kota Iskandar, setting up a possible clash with Barisan Nasional (BN) that is incumbent in the latter seat.

Division chief Dzulkefly Ahmad said the official decision for PH to contest in both of the state constituencies under the Iskandar Puteri federal seat was the result of the party division’s annual general meeting on Sunday.

“In this regard, Amanah is prepared to face any possibilities, including a three-cornered contest, if necessary by bringing the people’s agenda of unity, institutional reform and sustainable development,” said Dzulkefly, who is also Johor Amanah deputy chairman.

“The annual general meeting also decided that the Iskandar Puteri Amanah wlll contest again in the Kota Iskandar state constituencies as it did in the previous Johor state election in 2022.

He said the decision was in the spirit of strengthening PH to ensure that Johoreans continue to receive the best choices in evaluating parties and candidates that are credible, principled as well as centred on the people’s interests.

“Iskandar Puteri Amanah also states that any political negotiations towards the upcoming Johor state election must take into account the strength of the grassroots, the candidates’ performance and parties in their respective areas.

“This is proof of Amanah’s commitment and determination in strengthening PH’s strength in this strategic area, to ensure its progressive continuity and inclusive administration for the people,” he said.

PH had previously won Skudai in the 2022 state election, but lost Kota Iskandar to BN. Both state constituencies make up the Iskandar Puteri parliamentary constituency.

The Kota Iskandar state seat, where the Johor state administration is located, Dzulkefly lost to BN’s Pandak Ahmad in a five-cornered contest. Other candidates came from Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Pejuang Tanahair and Parti Sosialis Malaysia.

PH’s Marina Ibrahim won the Skudai state seat, a traditional a DAP stronghold, in a three-cornered contest against BN and Perikatan Nasional.