KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) will activate Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) if the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading surpasses 200, said Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the decision follows existing guidelines jointly coordinated with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability and the Ministry of Health.

“Under the guidelines, outdoor activities are prohibited when the API exceeds 100. If it goes beyond 200, PdPR will be implemented, meaning lessons will be conducted online,” she told reporters after officiating the 2024 national-level Digital Utilisation and Technology Awards (DUTA) here today.

Fadhlina added that state education directors have been instructed to take immediate action based on the API levels.

As of 4 pm today, the Department of Environment’s portal showed API readings of 116 in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, and 154 in Johan Setia, Selangor.

According to the department, API readings between 101 and 200 may affect high-risk groups, including the elderly, children, and those with respiratory conditions.

The public can check hourly updates from 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide via the website https://eqms.doe.gov.my/APIMS/main or the MyJAS EQMS app on Google Play and the App Store. — Bernama