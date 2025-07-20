KOTA BHARU, July 20 —A father of three pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate's Court here today to a charge of injuring a man using a sickle at a coffee shop here, on June 5.

Mohd Yusaini Mohd Yussof, 37, pleaded not guilty to injuring 40-year-old Kamaruddin Sha'ari after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid.

Mohd Yusaini is accused of intentionally injuring Kamaruddin's forehead and under his right eye using a sickle at a coffee shop in Simpang Empat Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) here, at 7.45 pm, on June 5.

The man was charged with committing an offence under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of these punishments, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Naabil Mohamed Asri, while the accused was represented by lawyer Muhamad Fiqri Muhamad.

Magistrate Rais Imran Mohd Yusaini granted bail of RM5,000 with additional conditions, namely that the accused must not approach or disturb the victim or prosecution witnesses until the case is concluded.

The case will be rementioned on August 10. — Bernama