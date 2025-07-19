KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said today that no decision has been made yet regarding any formal cooperation, following the meeting with Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Its acting president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz said while the Opposition parties present who attended the meeting had clear differences, they shared concerns over key national issues.

“I believe there are a number of key issues that concern us all,” she said in a statement here.

“These include the rising cost of living affecting the people, the worsening abuse of power, and the unfulfilled promises of reform.”

She said Muda is open to working with any party aligned on policy and principles, citing its previous political understanding with Socialist Party of Malaysia and its collaboration on the Urban Renewal Act with Parti Pejuang Tanahair.

In addition, she said discussions on political cooperation will be carried out collectively within the Muda leadership.

“Muda believes that the Opposition must be a firm, principled and strong voice to hold the government accountable to the responsibilities it has been entrusted with,” she said.

Muda was previously aligned with government coalition Pakatan Harapan, but has since joined the Opposition bloc.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday said he held a meeting with leaders of several opposition parties to discuss forming a coalition focused on national interests.

Muhyiddin said the proposed coalition aims to provide a united opposition front and reinforce the check and balance function in and out of Parliament.

PN component parties Gerakan and Malaysian Indian People’s Party were present — but not PAS.

Other parties represented included Muda, Parti Pejuang Tanahair, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), People’s Progressive Party, Berjasa, United for the Rights of Malaysians Party (Urimai), and Malaysian Advancement Party.