SHAH ALAM, July 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has no intention of taking action against several Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Members of Parliament (MPs) who have expressed differing views on certain issues, according to PKR Communications Director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking to reporters after a closed-door meeting between Anwar and PKR Selangor leaders yesterday, Fahmi said the Prime Minister, who is also PKR President, urged party members and branch leaders to respect those differing opinions and move forward together to strengthen the party.

“The Prime Minister has clearly stated that for a few MPs who differ in opinion on certain issues, he does not intend to take any action. They have the right to express their views.

“He has also asked all branch chiefs and party members to understand this and move on,” Fahmi said.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said that at the meeting, Anwar also advised newly elected branch leaders to adopt an inclusive approach when appointing their respective committee members.

“The Prime Minister emphasised that even those who lost in the recent party elections or who are not from their own camp should be included as part of a united team for the sake of the party’s overall strength,” he said.

Additionally, Fahmi said Anwar also informed party leaders that the appointment of State Leadership Council (MPN) Chairs will be finalised before the end of this month and instructed party machinery to start mobilising on the ground in August to boost grassroots support.

During the meeting, Fahmi said Anwar also addressed recent allegations surrounding the appointment of the new Chief Justice and reiterated that the process strictly adhered to provisions outlined in the Federal Constitution, and that the list of nominees submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers was prepared by the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC).

“The Prime Minister only advised the King after consultations with the Conference of Rulers. The process fully complied with constitutional procedures,” said Fahmi, adding that Anwar clarified no judges were dismissed in contrast to previous administrations.

Fahmi said that Anwar also welcomed criticisms from institutions such as the Malaysian Bar and Bersih regarding the judicial appointments, noting that what matters most is the continued independence of the judiciary.

“The Prime Minister stressed that the judiciary must remain free from interference, whether from the legislative or the executive branch,” said Fahmi.

Today’s meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, was attended by several senior PKR leaders, including vice-presidents Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, PKR Youth Chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, and Women’s Chief Fadhlina Sidek. — Bernama