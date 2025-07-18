PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — A contract manager of a prominent construction company is among four individuals arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for suspected involvement in corrupt activities related to the procurement of a tender for a data centre construction project in Johor, valued at about RM180 million.

According to a source, the contract manager, his wife and two others were arrested in an operation, Op Ways, in the Klang Valley yesterday.

In the operation, the MACC also seized about RM7.5 million in cash found at the contract manager’s residence.

“The money is believed to be bribes paid to the suspect for obtaining six tenders for the project. Initial investigations found that the suspect set a bribe payment of 2.5 per cent for each tender obtained,” said the source

Putrajaya Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin has issued a remand order for seven days until July 24 against the contract manager is now on remand for seven days until July 24, while the remand order his wife was for three days, and the other two suspects, both male, were ordered to be on remand for five days until July 22.

Meanwhile, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the arrest. He said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) and Section 17(A) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama