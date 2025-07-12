KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Asean has emphasised that partial elections in Myanmar cannot be considered a step towards democracy if they do not involve the inclusive participation of all stakeholders.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said that elections that are only held in specific areas and involving selected parties, just to show the world that Myanmar is heading towards democratic governance, are inappropriate and do not reflect the actual situation.

“That is not the truth. What’s the point of having an election if it only involves one part, one area and one group of people?

“And if the election is solely to tell the world that they are now democratic, that is not right,” he told a media conference after the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers Meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today.

Mohamad stressed that Asean’s priority currently is to ensure the comprehensive implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, rather than prioritising a one-sided election agenda.

The five main points in the consensus are an immediate end to violence; the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance; inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders; the appointment and involvement of a special Asean envoy; and the full implementation of the Five-Point Consensus itself.

“Our priorities now are a ceasefire, humanitarian aid and inclusive dialogue. If all parties agree to hold truly inclusive elections, then we will support them.

“But if there are still those who are detained, not allowed to participate in the democratic process, that will not be accepted by Asean,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad also expressed appreciation for the united stance of Asean member states in issuing a common statement on Palestine, describing it as a significant diplomatic achievement.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get a statement that has been approved by all countries. But Alhamdulillah, this time our statement has been approved by all Asean countries,” he said.

Mohamad said Asean had not only agreed on a joint statement but also adopted an action plan to implement proposals raised by member states during the special session on Palestine.

“Enough of declarations, enough with joint communiqués, but action. So, we have done that and we have our work plan to help together,” he said.

He stressed that the priority now was to secure a permanent ceasefire in Palestine, without which further humanitarian or reconstruction efforts would be limited.

“First and foremost, we must have a permanent ceasefire in Palestine. If there is no permanent ceasefire, we cannot do anything. So, that is our collective decision.

“All Asean countries have expressed support and determination to provide help in the form of technical assistance, training and, for those able, financial aid,” he said, adding that the ceasefire was a collective demand of all Asean countries.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said that during the Fourth Ministerial Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV), he announced Malaysia’s contribution of US$1 million to be channelled to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

He added that this is in addition to the US$16 million already disbursed since September 2023 for the Palestinian cause. — Bernama