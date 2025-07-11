KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings enter its final day today, with a packed schedule of high-level engagements involving Asean Dialogue Partners, regional stakeholders, and global counterparts.

Among the highlights of the day is the Trilateral Meeting between Malaysia, Turkiye and the Asean Secretariat, aimed at enhancing cooperation frameworks and exploring new avenues for collaboration between the regional bloc and Turkiye.

The day will also see the convening of two Asean Post-Ministerial Conferences – the first with the United Kingdom, followed by the session with the European Union.

Foreign ministers are also scheduled to convene for the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 13th Mekong-Republic of Korea (ROK) Cooperation Ministerial Meeting, and the 32nd Asean Regional Forum.

Also taking place is the Fourth Conference on Cooperation Among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV), which brings together regional partners in support of development efforts for Palestine.

The series of meetings will conclude with a press conference by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is expected to deliver Malaysia’s key messages and takeaways from the discussions.

The 58th AMM and related meetings are taking place from July 8 to 11 under Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship 2025, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, featuring 24 ministerial-level meetings involving Asean dialogue partners and sectoral dialogue partners. — Bernama