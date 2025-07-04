PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — The Court of Appeal has fixed September 10 to deliver its decision on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s appeal to recuse a High Court judge who presided over her corruption trial involving the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

Court of Appeal deputy registrar Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli set the date during the case management today.

On June 25, the Court of Appeal three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin reserved their judgment after hearing submissions from both the prosecution and defence.

Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, confirmed the date when contacted by Bernama.

The wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is appealing against the decision by the then High Court judge, Mohamed Zaini Mazlan — who has since been elevated to the Court of Appeal — dismissing her application for his recusal from presiding over her case.

Rosmah filed the recusal application at the eleventh hour before Judge Mohamed Zaini was slated to deliver his decision on September 1, 2022. The application was based on allegations that a draft judgment in her case, purportedly prepared by a third party, had been leaked before its official delivery.

On the same day, Judge Mohamed Zaini found Rosmah, 73, guilty of three corruption charges linked to the hybrid solar project, and sentenced her to 10 years in prison and a RM970 million fine, in default 30 years in prison.

However, she was granted a stay of execution on both the custodial sentence and the fine, pending the disposal of her appeal before the Court of Appeal.

Rosmah was charged with one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving RM6.5 million in bribes from former Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director, Saidi Abang Samsudin. — Bernama