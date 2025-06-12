KOTA KINABALU, June 12 — Sabah Umno has clarified that Barisan Nasional’s (BN) current political stance should not be interpreted as a complete rejection of cooperation with other parties, but rather a cautious approach shaped by past experiences.

In a statement released by Sabah Umno information chief Datuk Suhaimi Nasir, the party reiterated that BN is not closing its doors to political collaboration. However, any decision to form a coalition must be rooted in the people’s interests, the need for state stability and lessons drawn from past political developments, especially those surrounding the 16th state election (PRN16).

The statement comes in response to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun’s statement recently, saying the coalition shares the same sentiment regarding Sabah BN’s reluctance to team up in PRN17.

However, Masidi said they have not made a firm decision on the matter until the Supreme Council meeting, which is expected to take place either this month or early July.

“During the last state election, certain political collaborations led to unfavourable consequences for BN, particularly in terms of integrity, trust and a shared political direction,” Suhaimi said.

“This is not merely about ideological differences, but also about political sincerity and consistency in leadership,” he added.

He emphasised that Sabah Umno and BN’s current approach is to assess any potential alliance objectively, rationally and strategically, without haste or in response to short-term political demands.

“We will not repeat past mistakes, nor will we allow Sabah Umno to once again be placed in a political position that sidelines the voices of our grassroots members,” Suhaimi added.

He also stressed that determining Sabah’s future should not be reduced to a numbers game of how many parties can come together at the negotiating table. Instead, it must be about forming a coalition that can ensure long-term stability, integrity and development for the people.

Sabah Umno and BN’s decision to adopt a more cautious stance, Suhaimi said, is a constructive step, not a confrontational one. — The Borneo Post