GERIK, June 9 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will establish a special task force to probe the fatal crash involving a chartered bus carrying Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students, which tragically claimed 15 lives along the East–West Highway early this morning.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a comprehensive investigation would be conducted in collaboration with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research, Road Transport Department, Land Public Transport Agency and other relevant agencies.

“We aim to complete the report as soon as possible so that the bus driver can be charged in court,” he told reporters at the Gerik Hospital emergency unit today.

“We are looking into all angles, including the bus driver’s traffic history, personal background, past activities and employment record,” he said.

Earlier, Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed that 15 UPSI students were killed in the crash, which involved the bus and a multi-purpose vehicle on the East–West Highway in Banun, near Tasik Banding, approximately 57 kilometres from Gerik, Perak.

The bus was carrying 42 students, eight male and 34 female, aged between 21 and 23, all of whom were from the East Coast. — Bernama