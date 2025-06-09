KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia, have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who perished in a tragic bus accident in Perak, early this morning.

In a Facebook post shared on the King’s official page, Their Majesties conveyed deep sorrow over the tragedy and offered prayers that the bereaved families be granted strength, patience, and ease during this profoundly difficult time.

Their Majesties also prayed for the swift recovery of those who were injured and are currently receiving treatment.

The fatal crash occurred at 1.10 am at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding in Gerik, Perak, involving a chartered bus transporting UPSI students back to their campus in Tanjung Malim, and a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that was traveling in the same direction, from Jeli, Kelantan to Gerik.

A total of 48 victims were accounted for, including 15 who perished. Seven victims were admitted to the red zone for critical condition, 20 to the yellow zone (semi-critical), and six to the green zone (minor injuries) at Gerik Hospital. — Bernama





