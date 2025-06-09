JERTIH, June 9 — Nineteen hearses were dispatched to Perak to transport the remains of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who were killed in a tragic road accident along the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early this morning.

Pertubuhan Amal Komuniti Besut (Amal Besut), chairman Mohd Azizul Azli Mohd Sani, said six of the hearses were provided by the community charity organisation and one by Amal Setiu.

“The rest came from mosques in Besut, the Kuala Besut state assembly coordinator’s office and several non-governmental organisations in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan,” he said when met at Masjid Hadhari today.

Mohd Azizul Azli said 46 volunteers were involved in the convoy, including 16 individuals trained in Islamic funeral rites to assist with preparations before the remains were brought home.

He added that Amal Besut also brought along complete funeral management supplies, including burial shrouds.

“All funeral and transport services for the victims are provided free of charge by Amal Besut,” he said.

Meanwhile, Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad said the district police headquarters had been assigned to escort the hearse convoy to and from Perak to ensure a smooth journey. — Bernama





