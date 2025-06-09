IPOH, June 9 — The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) will provide an initial aid of RM2,000 and disaster relief of RM1,000 to the families of victims involved in the tragic bus accident that claimed 15 lives at KM53, East-West Highway (JRTB) near Gerik early this morning.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the initial aid is to ease the burden of the families, including funeral arrangements for the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who died in the incident.

“UPSI has announced immediate assistance, including RM2,000 from KPT for each victim’s family to manage funeral arrangements, while UPSI will provide RM1,000,” he said.

“Additional support, including funeral assistance, insurance coverage, zakat aid, accident relief and accommodation for families, has also been arranged,” he told a media conference at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here today.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff.

Zambry said UPSI will coordinate all assistance efforts.

He said KPT, the Education Ministry (MoE) and the Health Ministry (MoH) were also in communication to ensure swift action could be taken to assist the victims and their families.

“At this stage, all basic needs, particularly related to the management of the remains, have been arranged, including the provision of hearses to transport the bodies to their respective destinations.

“Other forms of assistance include ensuring that affected family members in this area (HRPB) and Gerik Hospital are taken care of, including providing them with the necessary support,” he said.

He also informed that 13 bodies had arrived at HRPB’s forensic department for post-mortems, while the remaining two were at Gerik Hospital.

Meanwhile, Zambry said he had contacted Transport Minister Anthony Loke regarding the possibility of launching an investigation into the incident, and also advised the public not to speculate. — Bernama