KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Traffic on several of the country’s main highways was reported to be heavy and moving slowly this afternoon as road users travelled during the Christmas holiday.

According to a Traffic Management Centre update from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) at 3.32pm, traffic overall remained smooth on major highways around the Klang Valley, but high traffic volumes were detected on routes heading north, south and east of the peninsula, Kosmo! Online reported today.

On the North–South Expressway (NSE) northbound, congestion was reported from Rawang to Bukit Beruntung, Sungkai to Bidor, Tapah to Gopeng, Bandar Baharu to Jawi, Permatang Pauh to Sungai Dua, as well as Bertam to Sungai Petani.

Meanwhile, slow-moving traffic was also observed on the NSE northbound from Pandan to the Dato’ Onn Interchange, and after the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza towards Taman Teknologi Bukit Jalil.

On the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, traffic was slow from the Gombak Toll Plaza to the Gombak Rest and Service Area in both directions, with rain reported in the Gombak area.

Heading south, heavy traffic was reported from Nilai to Bandar Ainsdale and from Pedas Linggi to Simpang Ampat following an accident at Kilometre 227.6 that blocked the emergency lane.

Congestion was also reported from the Ayer Keroh R&R to Ayer Keroh, as well as from Kempas to the Pasir Gudang Expressway exit at KM205.6 due to another accident.