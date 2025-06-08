KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) is conducting a pilot study on implementing multi-level graves at cemeteries in Kuala Lumpur that are full or nearly full.

The study, which began in February, is being carried out in collaboration with Universiti Sains Malaysia and is expected to conclude by the end of October, according to a report by the New Straits Times.

“Jawi is currently conducting a study on the implementation of multi-level graves in Kuala Lumpur, including public acceptance among mosque congregants in several cemeteries that are already full or nearly full, such as Sungai Penchala, Kampung Puah, and Raudhatul Sakinah,” said Jawi director-general Hanifuddin Roslan.

He said several cemeteries, including Gombak, have been identified for possible implementation of the burial method as part of short-term solutions to space constraints.

Hanifuddin said Jawi has not finalised a model but is evaluating options based on systems used in other states.

He said, “Jawi visited Al-Jamiul Badawi Mosque in Kepala Batas, Penang, to gain clearer insights into the model and implementation of multi-level graves, and we are trying to identify the best method for Kuala Lumpur.”

Two approaches are under consideration—deepening existing plots for two-tier burials or elevating cemetery grounds through landfilling, the latter requiring significant investment in retaining structures.

He added that although Raudhatus Sakinah Karak 1 and 2 are nearing full capacity, no remains have been buried outside their residential area to date.

On May 26, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced the opening of a new Islamic cemetery in Hulu Semenyih, Selangor.

She said the new cemetery would accommodate burial needs for Muslims in Kuala Lumpur for the next 28 years, as more than 70 per cent of current cemeteries are already in use.