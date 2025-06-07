BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 7 — An engineer working in the Middle East lost over RM1.5 million to an online investment scam recently.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad sad the victim, 40, lodged a report with the Central Seberang Perai district police headquarters commercial crimes investigation division yesterday.

“In November last year the man got to know a woman through the phone and had a relationship before the woman invited him to join an investment scheme called GoldenCrimson that offered handsome returns.

“The man was interested to invest and was given a customer service number and a website link to register, and he invested RM90,510 and received returns of RM108,611,” he said in a statement tonight.

The man grew confident in the scheme and made 103 transactions to 31 different accounts totalling RM1,532,563 from Dec 2 to March 8, and realised he was scammed when he failed to withdraw RM4,131,671 through the app but was asked instead to provide additional capital to be able to withdraw his profits.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama