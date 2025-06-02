KUALA LUMPUR, June — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that national unity is no longer an option, but rather a key requirement to ensure the continuity of the country’s development.

He said unity is the foundation of a country’s development and is a catalyst for Malaysia’s progress.

“Malaysia will only remain strong if we stand together united.

“Stability and national unity are the basic conditions for all progress. In a world that is rapidly changing and full of challenges, unity is not an option, it is a necessity,” he said.

Anwar said this in his congratulatory speech at the investiture ceremony to present federal awards, stars and medals by Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration at Istana Negara today.

In attendance was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Present at the ceremony were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Dewan Rakyat SpeakerTan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and members of the Cabinet.

Anwar said the Madani government, under the auspices and guidance of His Majesty, will continue to be committed to implementing a comprehensive reform agenda based on the Madani principles.

“Materialistic development alone is certainly not enough. In fact, it must be balanced with human values, social justice and human kindness,” said the Prime Minister.

He emphasised that the development of infrastructure and public facilities should not be limited to mega projects like the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). Instead, equal attention must be given to upgrading and enhancing essential services such as schools, hospitals, and transport networks.

“The people are not only promised hope, but also protected tangibly and continuously,” he said.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the strategy to increase the people’s income would continue to be driven through economic structural reforms, the influx of high-quality investments and the strengthening of the technology and innovation ecosystem.

He said every citizen should have the opportunity to progress, regardless of racial or cultural background. — Bernama