KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari secured the full support of the Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to remain the state menteri besar for the full term.

The show of unity comes amid swirling rumours that Investment Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s entry into PKR could shake up the Selangor government line-up.

“We, representing the component parties of Pakatan Harapan in the state of Selangor, express our full and unwavering support for YAB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to remain as the Selangor Menteri Besar until the end of the current term of administration,” DAP’s Ng Sze Han, Amanah’s Izham Hashim, and PKR’s Borhan Aman Shah said in a joint statement this evening.

The trio stressed that Selangor’s stability depends on continuity in leadership and highlighted projects like the Second Selangor Plan and the state’s third port in Pulau Carey.

“Continuity in the state’s top leadership will send a positive signal to investors and the business community in Selangor,” they added.

The trio further praised Amirudin’s role in steering Selangor’s economy and supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Malaysia Madani agenda.

“His experience and leadership have been key to the unity that led to victory and the formation of the Unity Government in Selangor during the recent State Election,” Ng, Izham, and Borhan said.

Amirudin had earlier played down the speculation, describing it as “a long shot” as a by-election would have to be held for a leadership change mid-term.

He also said that he had light-heartedly asked Tengku Zafrul to pray for his job security during the latter’s pilgrimage.

“We only have about two and a half years left in the term, so there isn’t much room to manoeuvre,” Amirudin said.

