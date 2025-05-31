GOMBAK, May 31 – Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has today downplayed speculation that Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s entry into PKR was part of a plan to replace him

The PKR vice-president also jokingly said he had asked Tengku Zafrul to pray for his job security while the latter is performing the Haj in Mecca.

“In my view, it’s a long shot. I don’t think that path is likely, as it would require a by-election,” he was quoted saying by Kosmo!, referring to Tengku Zafrul replacing him.

“We only have about two and a half years left in the term, so there isn’t much room to manoeuvre. We’ll have to monitor any developments.”

Amirudin reiterated PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh’s statement that the party has yet to receive an official membership application from Tengku Zafrul.

He noted that Zafrul’s inclusion in PKR would strengthen the party and improve collaborative efforts, citing past cooperation when Zafrul was finance minister.

“Now, as the minister of investment, trade and industry, we’re also collaborating in sectors such as aerospace and semiconductors.

“We already have a strong working relationship, and I believe it will only improve,” he said.

Amirudin also said discussions had been held with Umno to establish mutual understanding following Tengku Zafrul’s decision to leave the party.

“There had been talk of Tengku Zafrul joining since last year. I believe an understanding can or has been reached — I’m not fully informed on that matter,” he added.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul said he has resigned from Umno and announced plans to apply for membership in political ally PKR.

The investment, trade and industry minister is also vacating his seat on the Umno Supreme Council as well as his position as its Kota Raja division chief.