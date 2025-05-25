MECCA, May 25 — Malaysian pilgrims are advised to remain inside their tents and avoid direct exposure to sunlight, especially between 10 am and 4 pm, due to the extreme heat, which is expected to reach up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Pilgrims Fund Board (Tabung Haji -TH) Head of the Malaysian Haj Delegation (KRH) Mohd Hisham Harun said this in line with the directives issued by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah which recommended the implementation of a lockdown (restriction) of pilgrims’ movements in the Arafah and Mina areas during peak heat hours as a preventive measure against the risk of heat stroke.

“We received the instructions through the WhatsApp group of heads of haj delegations nationwide and also during my meeting with the Deputy Minister of International Relations, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia, Dr Hassan Yahya Al-Manakhrah.

“He emphasised that full cooperation be given to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia, and the local operator, Masyarik, to ensure pilgrims remain in their tents and do not go out during the scorching hot weather,” he said when met by the media after the Haj Officers’ Gathering with KRH at the TH Headquarters here yesterday.

He said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also recommended that pilgrims remain in their respective tents during the wukuf day and not go out to open areas, including the Namirah Mosque, to listen to the Arafah sermon.

“As an alternative measure, the Saudi Arabian authorities have requested that large screens be provided at the tent area for pilgrims to watch the live broadcast of the Arafah sermon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hisham also called on all haj officials to be physically, mentally and emotionally prepared to face the peak of the haj operations, especially during the movement of pilgrims to Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina soon.

“TH’s main focus is to ensure that all Malaysian pilgrims can perform their wukuf at Arafah. For pilgrims who are undergoing treatment, we will implement the ‘safari wukuf’ method, which is to take them on a bus to Arafah and the bus will stop there for at least one to two hours before returning to the treatment centre,” he said.

He also reminded the officers to take care of their health and work together as a team to ensure the welfare and smoothness of the haj pilgrimage by Malaysian pilgrims.

“We pray that all the planning and implementation for the haj will go smoothly and that officers will play an important role in ensuring that pilgrims can perform their worship perfectly, Insya Allah,” he said. — Bernama