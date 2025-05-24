JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Newly-elected Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Datuk Seri R Ramanan is determined to make the people’s voices heard, uphold the values of justice and ensure the party continues to be a leader of change in the country.

The Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, who won the post in the 2025-2028 party election, also intends to bring the voice of Madani Malaysia to the national stage with an unwavering spirit.

“This is not just a personal victory but a huge trust that I will shoulder with full responsibility, honesty and dedication.

“Let us all stand together and step forward with a strong spirit under the leadership of (party) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he posted on Facebook today.

Ramanan, who is also the Sungai Buloh Division head, said now is the time for the PKR leadership and members to strengthen the party, empower the idealism of the struggle and ensure PKR remains the key platform for people who uphold the principles of Madani Malaysia.

The central-level election results yesterday saw the Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament (MP) obtaining 5,895 votes to become one of the new faces to join the vice-president lineup.

The three incumbent vice-presidents who retained their posts were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (with 7,955 votes); Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (5,889 votes); and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang (5,757 votes).

Meanwhile, Amirudin posted on Facebook that since the delegates have placed their trust in him for the new term, he would strive to strengthen the party and win the 16th General Election (GE16).

“The time has come for us to close ranks, strengthen our resolve and march ahead in togetherness... our next mission is the GE16. May Keadilan win and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continue to lead the nation,” said the Gombak MP.

The three-day 2024-2025 PKR National Congress ends today. — Bernama