KUCHING, May 22 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and its subsidiaries are not required to obtain a licence from the Sarawak government to operate in the state, but exemptions must be applied for, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We give them exemption if they apply, but they have to tell us, then we give them the exemption,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

Abang Johari clarified that while Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) has been formally recognised as the sole gas aggregator in Sarawak under the new joint declaration between the federal and state governments, the authority to issue operating licences remains with the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication.

“Licensing goes to the ministry. Petros is the gas aggregator, but the authority to produce licence is the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, and the MUT has the authority to exempt. Petronas being a national company, we give exemption to them,” he explained.

Among those present at the press conference were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan. — The Borneo Post