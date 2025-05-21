KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The recent launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure initiative, involving Skyvast Corporation and Huawei Technologies, was not developed, endorsed, or coordinated by the government, says the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

Clarifying on the matter, Miti emphasised that the initiative does not form any part of any government-to-government agreement or nationally mandated technology programme.

“While the Madani Government is keen on building up its AI-powered infrastructure to enhance the public sector capacity and services, any such initiative would need to go through the appropriate level of legal, operational, and reputational processes and due diligence that are required for a project of such significance,” the ministry said in a statement.

Furthermore, Miti reiterated that Malaysia remains committed to full compliance with all applicable export control laws, national security directives, and emerging guidance from global regulatory authorities, “especially those that uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability, neutrality and security, premised upon the principles of multilateralism with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core.”

“Malaysia also reaffirms its sovereign right to formulate its policies in line with national interests, while facilitating transformative technologies that continue to support global research and innovation in developing advanced technologies for the good of humanity,” Miti said. — Bernama