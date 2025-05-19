PUTRAJAYA, May 19 — The Putrajaya Hawkers and Small Traders Association (Penjaya) has launched its first official website and digital dashboard, offering real-time data to help its 320 members make smarter business decisions and engage more effectively with local authorities.

Developed together with the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), Penjaya president Juhaidi Yean Abdullah said the platform features real-time data that allows faster engagement with local authorities, better planning, and wider promotion opportunities for traders.

“This initiative helps us move towards a more professional and data-driven approach,” he said in his speech at the launch of Penjaya dashboard at the Hotel Park Inn By Radisson here.

Juhaidi said the website marks a new chapter for the association, which was formally registered in 2012 and now represents over 320 members in Putrajaya, Selangor, and Kuala Lumpur.

The six-month collaboration with DOSM involved census methods, consultations, and data validation processes, resulting in what Penjaya describes as a credible and reliable database of its members.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the dashboard could also be used to design more targeted development and intervention programmes, particularly for youth groups.

“Data on age, education level, and business location can be used to plan entrepreneurship training, start-up assistance, and short-term support that is more accurately tailored to actual needs on the ground,” he said in a press conference.

When asked if the initiative would be expanded to traders nationwide, Mohd Uzir said this is currently in the planning stages.

In the same press conference, National Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders of Malaysia president Datuk Zainal Abidin Abdul Majid said the biggest advantage is that entrepreneurs can now request government assistance with a clear and accurate budget.

“For example, in the past, when applying for funding through the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development, we could only estimate the amount needed.

“But if we have accurate statistics, say each trader needs RM1,000 and there are 500 traders, then we know we need exactly RM500,000. It becomes precise and data-driven,” he added.