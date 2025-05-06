KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Most Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are still trailing behind larger enterprises in their digitalisation journey, said Digital Minister, Gobind Singh Deo.

He said that to address the issue, the ministry is working hard through initiatives like the Business Digitalisation Initiative (BDI), recently launched by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, to help SMEs accelerate the adoption of digital technology in their operations.

“The MADANI Government has also set aside RM50 million for digital matching grants for SMEs and digital grants for vendors.

“Global technology companies based in Malaysia, such as Microsoft and Alibaba Cloud, are working closely with the government to assist SMEs through multiple programmes,” he said in his keynote address at the CTOS SME Biz Day 2025 today.

Explaining further, Gobind said the government is also committed to ensuring that SMEs are prioritised in navigating current geopolitical challenges, with funds allocated for this purpose, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament yesterday.

He said the government’s initiatives have always been designed to provide SMEs with the resources, knowledge, and support they need to navigate the digital landscape effectively.

“Our vision is to create a digitally empowered Malaysia — where every business, regardless of size, can thrive in our national digital ecosystem.

“We are committed to fostering an environment that supports innovation, digital adoption, and ultimately, building up Malaysia as a strong digital nation,” he added.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that the government has agreed to increase government guarantees under the Business Financing Guarantee Scheme by RM1 billion to assist SMEs affected by the recent United States (US) tariff announcement in securing loans from commercial banks.

Additionally, another RM50 million will be allocated to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) to expedite efforts for SMEs to explore new markets through participation in international trade expos and exhibitions, as well as facilitating business matching with foreign buyers. — Bernama