KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has introduced an advanced version of its Airline and Airport Performance Dashboard.

The new dashboard includes detailed insights into the performance of both domestic and international airlines operating in Malaysia.

It provides users with data on on-time performance, cancellations, delays, and reasons for disruptions in flight schedules.

“The enhanced dashboard is a testament to our commitment to increasing transparency and accountability in the aviation sector,” said Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim.

The update also covers airport performance, aligned with the Airports Quality of Service (QoS) Framework.

The tool features easy-to-understand metrics, including the percentage of flights departing on time and cancellations.

Airlines such as AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, and Firefly are monitored under the new system.

Mavcom requires airlines to maintain a minimum of 85 per cent OTP and ensures cancellations do not exceed 20 per cent.

Airlines that miss the flight cancellation targets could see their application for the renewal of existing services or for additional Air Traffic Rights (ATR) with Mavcom affected.

The dashboard’s interactive nature allows users to access performance data across various Malaysian airports.

“This not only benefit industry players, such as airlines and airports – by providing clear performance indicators they can use to elevate their service levels but also empowers consumers to make more informed choices when selecting their preferred carriers.

“Ultimately, our goal is to foster a greater culture of accountability among aviation operators,” Saripuddin concluded.