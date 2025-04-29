SEREMBAN, April 29 — Two policemen have been remanded for five days, starting today, in connection with the alleged solicitation of a bribe amounting to RM6,000 from a company owner, who was arrested during a vehicle inspection at a petrol station in Seremban.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to sources, the two male suspects, both in their 30s, were detained between 1 pm and 3 pm yesterday at two separate locations in Seremban area.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects are believed to have committed the offence last Sunday while conducting a vehicle inspection.

“During the inspection, the suspects seized the individual’s identity card and demanded a bribe of approximately RM6,000 in exchange for its return,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail confirmed the arrests and said that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama