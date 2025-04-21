GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang today said that there should not have been a repeat of the improper use of the Jalur Gemilang.

He said such offences will only cause disharmony and chaos.

“We don’t want a repeat of these incidents, it’s when there’s a repeat by another that it has become too much,” he told reporters after delivering his luncheon address at the Empowering Education Summit 2025 at Jen Hotel here.

He called for a stop on the improper use of the national flag, particularly in the recent incidents where incomplete versions of the flag were published.

He said Malaysians grow up learning about the Jalur Gemilang in school so everyone should know what the national flag looks like.

“This mistake should not have happened, I’m surprised and I think everybody is surprised how such a thing could happen,” he said.

He said the parties involved should rightly apologise for the mistake and it is now up to the relevant authorities to take appropriate actions.

Last week, two Chinese-language newspapers Sin Chew Daily and Kwong Wah Yit Poh faces censure for publishing images of the Malaysian flag, minus the crescent moon.

Over the weekend, an incomplete Jalur Gemilang that was also without the crescent moon, and displayed backstage of a company’s booth at a sales exhibition, went viral on social media.

Numerous police reports have been lodged against all three incidents.