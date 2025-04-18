KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Chief Editor and Deputy Chief Sub-Editor of Sin Chew Daily were detained yesterday to assist in investigations regarding the publication of an incomplete illustration of the Jalur Gemilang on the front page of the newspaper.

Confirming the matter, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the two individuals were detained for further investigations.

“We detained them for questioning and brought them to the office to retrieve computers and other items related to the case for further investigation,” he said briefly when contacted.

Bernama, however, understands that they were released at 8.20 pm.

Earlier yesterday, the Chief Editor and Deputy Chief Sub-Editor had their statements recorded over a three-hour session at the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit office at the Royal Malaysia Police Headquarters in Bukit Aman.

The Chief Editor was reportedly responsible for approving the publication of the illustration, while the Deputy Chief Sub-Editor was the graphic designer behind the image.

Razarudin said so far, police have received 40 reports nationwide regarding the issue, and the case is being investigated under Section 3(1)(c) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and Section 4(1)(b) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

On Tuesday, the Chinese-language newspaper published the incomplete illustration of the Jalur Gemilang on its front page in conjunction with coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia.

The incident drew criticism from various parties, including His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who said the newspaper’s management and editorial department must be more careful and thoroughly vet materials before publication.

Following the backlash, the newspaper issued an apology, stating that the mistake was a technical error and unintentional. — Bernama