KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has lodged an official report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over an irresponsible comment posted by an individual on Astro Awani’s Facebook page during the state funeral of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi on Tuesday.

Jakim director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the report was filed to enable the authorities to carry out an investigation and take appropriate action in accordance with the relevant legal provisions.

“The government, through Jakim, takes seriously the action of an individual who posted an irresponsible comment on Astro Awani’s Facebook page dated April 15, 2025.

“The comment clearly ridiculed and demeaned Islamic teachings, particularly at a time of mourning and reverence for the passing of a statesman who had contributed greatly to the nation.

“Such conduct is highly irresponsible and shows a lack of respect for the feelings of the Muslim community, especially the family of the deceased,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sirajuddin said such insulting remarks could not only cause disharmony among Muslims, but also have the potential to incite inter-religious and interracial tension.

Therefore, he urged all parties to refrain from posting or commenting in ways that could provoke anger and disrupt harmony in the country’s multiracial society. — Bernama