KUCHING, April 13 — Compliance with the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) cigarette display ban, which came into effect nationwide on April 1, remains inconsistent across different types of retail outlets here.

Based on an observation conducted by thesundaypost, most large-franchise supermarkets have complied with the directive by covering their cigarette displays, with some even placing memos informing customers about the enforcement.

Some also provide price lists at their counters as they keep the products out of public view.

However, many 24-hour convenience stores are still displaying cigarette packs openly despite the ban.

In these outlets, no coverings or signage related to the directive are seen. Non-compliance is also evident at the smaller, independently-owned eateries and shops.

Several storekeepers admit that they are unaware of the already-enforced rule.

“I am not aware of the enforcement. I only knew about it just recently,” said a worker of an eatery in the Batu Kawa area.

He also noted that there was no directive from his employer to cover the display of cigarettes.

The display ban falls under Regulation 6 of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health (Sales Control) Regulations 2024, which is part of the newly gazetted Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 [Act 852].

The law came into force on October 1 last year.

According to the MoH, the move is aimed at reducing smoking rates particularly among youths, by limiting the visibility and indirect promotion of tobacco products at point-of-sale locations.

In a statement, the ministry said it was adopting ‘a two-stage enforcement process, which is immediate and phased, to help retailers transition smoothly, while still ensuring compliance’.

“Based on successful practices in other countries, the most effective way to enforce the display ban is through enclosed cabinets, rather than cloth or canvas coverings,” it said in the statement.

The ministry said it was also working closely with retailers to guide them in the proper installation of enclosed cabinets and in this regard, it would continue to monitor the process closely.

The full transition is expected to be completed by this October 1.

While unintentional non-compliance is often linked to lack of awareness, especially among the small businesses, all retailers are responsible for adhering to the new health regulations.

The findings point to the need for improved outreach and enforcement, so as to ensure that the law is adhered to consistently all across the nation. — The Borneo Post