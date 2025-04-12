KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — All development projects, including those categorised as ‘sick projects’, must be monitored to ensure they are completed within the stipulated timeframe said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the matter was raised during the Kelantan State Development special meeting held at the Kota Darulnaim Complex in Kota Baru today.

“I emphasised the need to enhance and streamline people-centric projects that are a priority, particularly those with an impact on economic development and shared progress.

“Discussions also centred on expediting key initiatives such as flood mitigation projects to avoid burdening the public with rising costs and financial losses,” he said in a Facebook post.

The meeting was attended by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, state executive councillors, and senior federal and state officials, including Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar also expressed hope that the well-being of the people in Kelantan will continue to be a top priority and be managed efficiently.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister attended the 2025 state-level Madani Aidilfitri celebration at Pantai Irama in Bachok. — Bernama