KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari urged the public with evidence of wrongdoings in connection with yesterday’s gas pipeline fire incident in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, to come forward and provide the information to the police.

By doing so, he said, they could assist the authorities in their investigation to determine the cause of the gas pipeline leak and fire, resulting in a massive damage to property.

“The state government, including the local government authority (PBT), is extending its full cooperation in this investigation. The priority of the state and federal governments is the safety, welfare and comfort of the affected residents,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police would investigate allegations of land excavation work as the cause of the fire. — Bernama