KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Stray Animal Association of Malaysia (SAFM), in collaboration with several veterinary clinics, has mobilised its volunteers for a rescue mission to assist pets and stray animals affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights yesterday.

SAFM president R. Kalaivanan said the aid provided includes free emergency treatment for animals suffering from burns or smoke inhalation, as well as free food for pets and strays that have lost their homes or caretakers.

“We have identified four veterinary clinics near the incident site to facilitate treatment and aid distribution. All these clinics are located in Subang Jaya.

“The clinics will only ask for essential details, such as the incident location, to ensure smooth treatment. In emergency cases, detailed data may be difficult to obtain, but veterinarians will assess the severity of the injuries,” he said in an interview with Bernama Radio this morning.

According to Kalaivanan, the aid mission begins today and will continue based on ongoing needs.

SAFM is also calling on the public to contribute pet food, medicine and other essentials to help affected animals.

Those seeking more information or wishing to donate can contact SAFM via its website at Animal.org.my or WhatsApp at 0137066770. — Bernama