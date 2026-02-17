SIBU, Feb 17 — Police are actively investigating a shooting incident at a bank premises along Jalan Lanang here on Sunday to identify the suspects and determine the motive.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said they received a report from a man who informed them that the bank’s glass door had shattered, believed to have been caused by a gunshot.

“Based on witness statements, two men were seen riding a motorcycle with one of them firing a single shot using what is believed to be a pistol before fleeing the scene,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said an inspection at the scene led to the recovery of one spent bullet casing and one live round.

“Both items are believed to be linked to the incident. No injuries were reported in the incident,” he added.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

He advised the public not to speculate on the incident, as it may affect the ongoing investigation.

“The Royal Malaysia Police assure that the case will be investigated thoroughly and professionally,” he said.

Members of the public with information related to the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer or the nearest police station. — The Borneo Post