KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Former senior political secretary to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin has applied to transfer the five corruption charges against him from the Sessions Court to the High Court here.

His counsel Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad said the notice of motion was filed at the High Court on February 4 and has been fixed for hearing on April 9.

In the application, Shamsul Iskandar, 50, contended that the cases involve constitutional questions and complex issues of law, including matters relating to the Federal Constitution, adding that the transfer would not prejudice any party and would facilitate the proper determination of the issues raised.

In his supporting affidavit, he said the trial is expected to involve complex legal questions, including how the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 applies to cases involving political contributions, as well as the interpretation of certain technical provisions of the law.

He further stated that if the trial is heard in the High Court, the parties would be able to appeal to the Federal Court, especially on issues involving whether certain provisions of the law are constitutional.

On December 4, 2025, Shamsul Iskandar was charged at the Sessions Court here with agreeing to accept RM100,000 in cash from businessman Albert Tei Jiann Cheing, 37, as an inducement to help Tei’s companies obtain mineral exploration licences in Sabah, although the matter was not related to his official duties.

He also faces a charge of accepting RM40,000 in cash from the same individual for the same purpose, in addition to two counts of receiving bribes in the form of furniture and electrical appliances valued at RM14,580.03 and RM22,249 respectively.

The offences were allegedly committed at premises in Jalan Medang Serai, Bukit Bandaraya; at a hotel car park in Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin here; and at Jalan P14a 1/1, Precinct 14, Putrajaya, between December 7, 2023 and January 31, 2024, as well as between November 24, 2023 and March 5, 2024.

On December 5 last year, he was charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court with one count of corruptly obtaining RM62,924 from Tei at a bank in Country Heights, Kajang between November 28, 2023 and September 23, 2024.

The sum was allegedly deposited into a woman’s bank account for the rental of a house in Kuala Lumpur, as an inducement to assist Tei’s companies in securing mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

All charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694) and are punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama