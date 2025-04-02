Kuala Lumpur, April 2 — The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) has said it is deeply concerned regarding the recent gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, calling for a thorough review of safety protocols for combustible facilities near residential areas.

In a statement released today, the professional body said it stands ready to assist authorities in investigating the cause of the incident.

“One major concern is the proximity of the combustible facility to nearby residential areas,” it said.

“Additionally, the adequacy of existing safety measures and protections must be thoroughly reviewed and, if necessary, upgraded.”

IEM also conveyed its sympathies to those affected by the incident.

“We wish a swift recovery to all injured residents and express our appreciation for the dedication of the fire and rescue personnel involved in the search and rescue operations, and in extinguishing the blaze,” it added.

The gas pipeline fire affected 529 individuals, with 111 receiving medical treatment, and caused damage to 190 homes and 148 vehicles.