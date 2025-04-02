KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The police will soon call in the contractor who is believed to have carried out development work near the site of the gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, yesterday, after confirming their identity.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said as of now, no contractors have been summoned, as the identification and involvement of the parties are still being verified.

“Further action will be taken once the investigation is complete, including consulting local authorities and Petronas to verify if a work permit was issued,” he told reporters at the Incident Control Post (PKTK) in Subang Jaya today.

Wan Azlan also addressed the viral social media claims that excavation work was the cause of the incident.

So far, the police have recorded statements from victims who are receiving treatment at hospitals and temporary relief centres to assist with the ongoing investigation.

In an update, Wan Azlan confirmed that small fires are still burning in several of the affected houses.

To manage the situation, the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has deployed a fire engine with six personnel to continue monitoring the area in case of further fires.

“JBPM will conduct a thorough assessment of the damage to the affected homes and remain on standby, as there may be embers in the affected houses that could reignite the fire. We are working to ensure the fire does not spread to other homes,” he said.

Wan Azlan also added that, for now, only residents from the less affected areas are allowed to return to retrieve their essentials and important documents, with police escort.

“Residents in the more severely affected areas are asked to remain patient. We will provide updates as the situation progresses,” he said.

Additionally, the K9 Unit and Forensic Investigation Unit from Bukit Aman are involved in assessing the site, focusing on criminal matters and ensuring the safety of residents’ property, with 24-hour monitoring.

Wan Azlan further said that, according to Petronas’ monitoring, no gas has been detected in the pipeline involved as of 7 am today. — Bernama