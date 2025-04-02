KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has dispatched a team to inspect the crater area, formed at the site of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, near here.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad said that the team was dispatched at 3.30 pm, with officers from Petronas, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), and the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) involved in the operation.

“In addition to the inspection of the affected area, we have also deployed a team from Petronas to monitor all four gas pipeline valves on-site, manually checking to ensure that no gas pressure remains.

“This process is being conducted around the clock, 24 hours a day,” he said to Bernama at the incident control post (PKTK), today.

He added that Petronas had stationed officers and detection equipment at ground zero, to monitor for any potential gas leaks. — Bernama