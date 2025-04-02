KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The standard operating procedure (SOP) for handling incidents involving gas pipelines was established before their construction, said Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad.

He stressed that in the event of a fire, firefighting, and rescue operations would be carried out strictly according to the established SOP.

“Firefighters will use the same extinguishing methods as other fires but will take into account the specific risks associated with gas pipelines to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said when contacted today.

He stated that JBPM is also involved in the planning process before the installation of gas pipelines.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding with Petronas and held strategic engagement sessions to ensure preparedness in handling any incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nor Hisham said JBPM had identified the affected houses in the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights yesterday to determine whether they were safe or posed a risk for rescue teams to enter.

He added that assessments are also being conducted on the safety and structural integrity of the homes damaged by the fire, explosion, and heat waves.

“If a structure is found to be unsafe or poses a risk to the rescue team, we will dismantle any removable parts safely, such as a collapsing roof,” he said.

The fire, which broke out at approximately 8.10 am yesterday, was caused by a gas pipeline leak that ignited a 500-metre pipeline owned by PETRONAS subsidiary, Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB).

According to the Subang Jaya District Police, 111 victims received medical treatment at hospitals. At the same time, 529 people were relocated to two temporary evacuation centres at Masjid Putra Heights and Subang Jaya City Council multipurpose hall.

Additionally, 235 premises, including homes and shops, were affected, with 87 units razed by the fire and 48 sustaining damage. Meanwhile, 399 vehicles were impacted, of which 225 were burned entirely, while 174 suffered various damage. — Bernama