KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Yesterday’s catastrophic gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights has left a community in tatters and raised troubling questions that extend far beyond the immediate devastation.

The fire, which started in the morning, was caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline, with flames reportedly stretching up to 500 metres and visible from several kilometres away.

The blast, which occurred during the second day of one of Malaysia’s most significant holiday periods, wreaked havoc across the neighbourhood, severely damaging nearly 200 homes.

Some 305 residents have been displaced, with many requiring hospital treatments for injuries sustained in the incident. Thankfully, no fatalities were recorded.

A view of the gas pipeline fire at Kampung Tengah Puchong near Putra Heights, Subang Jaya April 1, 2025. JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the likelihood of a secondary explosion was very low as no gas flow was detected after the closure of four main valves in Kampung Lombong Puchong, Batu Tiga, Shah Alam and Klang. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Electricity supply was also temporarily disrupted, whilst PLUS Malaysia Berhad was forced to close routes between Seafield and Bandar Saujana Putra on the ELITE Highway to all vehicles.

The toll concessionaire announced that motorists heading southbound would be diverted to the Seafield toll plaza before re-entering the highway through the Bandar Saujana Putra toll plaza.

Road users travelling northbound were directed to exit at the Bandar Saujana Putra toll plaza and re-enter via the Seafield toll plaza.

All entry routes to the ELITE Highway through the USJ and Putra Heights toll plazas were temporarily closed due to concerns about the explosion’s impact.

Access to the said roads was reopened to motorists later.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10am, was fully extinguished at 3.45pm, with 325 personnel from 11 agencies involved in the firefighting and rescue operations.

Burnt houses are seen at Taman Harmoni in Putra Heights after the gas pipeline fire April 1, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The extent of damage

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), 237 houses were affected, displacing 305 residents, with most suffering burns and heat inhalation injuries.

A total of 88 units — including 78 houses and 10 shophouses — were burned between 10 and 90 per cent.

In terms of vehicles, 225 units were burned, with an additional 174 affected but not entirely destroyed.

Burnt cars and houses are seen at Taman Harmoni in Putra Heights after the gas pipeline fire April 1, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

According to the Health Ministry (MoH), the Putrajaya Medical Emergency Coordination Centre (MECC) deployed eight medical teams from various hospitals in the Klang Valley to respond to the incident.

Ampang Hospital and Serdang Hospital each contributed a five-member team led by an Emergency Medical Expert (Level 1 Responder), while Putrajaya Hospital, Cyberjaya Hospital, Kajang Hospital, Shah Alam Hospital, Banting Hospital, and Tunku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital each provided a team led by a Medical Officer (Level 2).

The teams were stationed at three locations designated for victim assembly, alongside firefighters.

As of 6pm, 100 victims had received treatment at hospitals across the Klang Valley, with 12 classified under the red tag category, 50 under yellow, and 38 under green.

The breakdown of patients by hospital is as follows:

14 at Putrajaya Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department

28 at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang

1 at Ampang Hospital

2 at Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin Hospital, Kajang

22 at Subang Jaya Medical Centre

1 at Thomson Hospital

5 at Avisena Specialist Hospital

2 at Columbia Asia Hospital, Bukit Rimau

MoH said the situation at the fire site remained under control and government hospitals in the Klang Valley were capable of handling cases, whether by ambulance or walk-in admissions to the Emergency and Trauma Department.

The ministry also expressed appreciation to all emergency responders and rescuers involved in managing the crisis.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visits the gas pipeline fire area in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya April 1, 2025. —Picture by Choo Choy May .

Temporary compensation while a long-term solution is formulated

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that compensation for residents affected by the Putra Heights gas line fire will be jointly covered by the federal government, the Selangor state government and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

Speaking after a briefing during his visit to Jalan Putra Harmoni, Anwar announced immediate financial assistance: RM5,000 for homeowners whose properties were completely damaged to cover temporary accommodation costs, and RM2,500 for those with partially affected homes.

Anwar emphasised that ensuring residents' safety remains the government’s top priority while acknowledging that rebuilding damaged homes could take a year or more.

Initial discussions with the Housing and Local Government Ministry, state authorities and Petronas have confirmed that property restoration will not be a swift process.

The Prime Minister added that the government’s next step involves consulting with various residential associations to determine the most appropriate way forward.

In a statement, Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB) said that it is working closely with the local authorities to manage the situation, and that additional information will be announced in due course as investigations are ongoing.

Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) also said that it is working closely with all relevant parties to ensure the safety of communities, the public and the environment, in line with its policies and standards.

A view of the affected area at Taman Harmoni in Putra Heights after the gas pipeline fire April 1, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Aftermath

According to Bernama, JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the likelihood of a secondary explosion was very low as no gas flow was detected after the closure of four main valves in Kampung Lombong Puchong, Batu Tiga, Shah Alam and Klang.

“The fire investigation team can now enter the site to identify the cause of the blaze,” he said.

He added that residents could retrieve their belongings or pets under supervision, although electricity supply in the affected area remained unavailable.

Residents of Taman Harmoni, Putra Heights wait to see if they can go into their houses to retrieve important items after the gas pipeline fire April 1, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

To maintain order and security, 35 members of the General Operations Force were deployed.

JBPM said cleanup and inspection work would be carried out within 24 hours.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said authorities would investigate allegations that the fire was caused by digging at the Petronas reserve land, according to Bernama.

He said the Fire and Rescue Department and Petronas would conduct inspections in certain areas to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Hussein added that investigations would begin after fire suppression and rescue operations were completed, stressing that authorities would examine all claims, including whether earthworks were conducted in the area.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said a preliminary report on the incident was expected to be ready within 72 hours.

He urged the public not to speculate and to share any relevant information with the authorities.

“If you have any information, please pass it on to the authorities so that we can conduct a thorough investigation,” he said, according to Bernama.

Amirudin, who visited victims at the temporary evacuation centre at the Putra Heights Mosque Multipurpose Hall last night, also advised residents not to return home until the authorities declared the area safe.

“The fire department is advising residents not to return home for at least 48 hours due to safety concerns,” he said.

Authorities have temporarily closed off a 28-hectare area, approximately 290 square metres in radius, covering Taman Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.