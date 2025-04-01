PETALING JAYA, Apr 1 — The gas pipeline fire that broke out this morning in Putra Heights has left some residents who were back in town for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays, stranded.

A resident, K. Caroline whose house is a few hundred metres away from the fire, took nothing but her passport when she saw the massive fire across the road from her house.

“We were back from Singapore for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays, and now this.

“When we ran out of the house, we didn’t take anything except my passport, not even clothes.

“I just wanted to rescue my mother and my son who has a hearing impairment. Even his hearing aid is in the house along with my mother’s medication,” Caroline told Malay Mail when met at the site, which was just a few hundred metres from her house.

She was thankful that the neighbours had helped her mother who was on the wheelchair escape the fire.

A view of the affected area at Taman Harmoni in Putra Heights after the gas pipeline fire April 1, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“At the time, there were only neighbours, the Fire Department hadn’t arrived yet.

“We hope to have access to our house soon. We’re not worried about anything but our mother’s medication, but although the Fire Department did offer to enter the house for us, we didn’t want to risk their lives as the fire was too strong earlier,” she said.

Her husband, who had just flown to Singapore, has taken a detour flight back to Malaysia when he caught wind of the fire incident.

“He will have to bring our clothes and essential items.

“Right now, I just hope that our house is still intact, we’re still unsure of when we can return to our houses.

“Earlier the smoke was too thick I couldn’t see my house anymore when we fled for safety. I really thought that was the end of my house, but the Fire Department has just informed us that only some parts of the house had melted, but I hope it’s still safe for us to stay here,” she said, adding that a few houses had burnt down.

Bazrudin Sapar Ali, trying to calm his cat Abu, minutes the cat was handed to him by the Fire Department in the evening. — Picture by Soo Wern Jun

Another resident, Bazruddin Sapar Ali, had to cut short his Hari Raya break and rushed back from Johor when he heard about the fire in the morning.

“I just got back and we can’t enter into the house.

“Fortunately, the Fire Department managed to rescue my cat, which had been trapped since the morning,” Bazrudin said, adding that he too was not sure when he could return home.

Bazrudin’s house is also located very close to the site.

Another resident who requested anonymity had to delay his balik kampung plans when he heard the loud explosion from the site.

Burnt houses are seen at Taman Harmoni in Putra Heights after the gas pipeline fire April 1, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“Although we are not directly next to the site, we’re not sure what’s going to happen next.

“From what I understand, shocks from the explosion could be felt all the way to Puchong Perdana.

“I’m going to wait a bit, and we’ll make our journey back to our kampung later,” the resident said.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has confirmed that a fire broke out at Petronas Gas Bhd’s (PGB) main pipeline near Putra Heights, Puchong, Selangor, at 8.10am today.

As of 5pm, the authorities had so far confirmed that a total of 112 victims and 49 houses were affected in the incident and the injured were sent to Cyberjaya, Serdang and Putrajaya Hospitals for further treatment, while another 49 victims received initial treatment at the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple, Subang Jaya.