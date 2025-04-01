PETALING JAYA, April 1 — Several pets, including two dogs, have been rescued by volunteer firefighters from a neighbouring residential area affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights this morning.

Shah Alam Fire Station volunteer firefighter Datuk Ken Foo Kwok Sing said his team found a traumatised puppy, among other pets, from three affected houses within the Taman Harmoni residential area, located several metres from the inferno site.

“We rescued two dogs, three rabbits, and a hamster,” he told reporters at the command centre.

Foo said the dogs would be brought to a nearby vet for treatment, and owners are urged to contact the hotline at 012-6088871.

Clutching her pet rabbit, a 60-year-old woman who only wished to be known as Yap, recounted the harrowing experience when the blaze started.

Yap, who has six pets, said she was cleaning the cages when she heard a loud explosion and saw thick smoke rising.

Yap, holding her rabbit and guinea pig that were rescued by Shah Alam volunteer firefighters. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“I quickly asked my daughter to start the car, but the cages were too hot, and there was no choice but to carry them to the washroom to keep the rabbits safe,” she said.

“I was only able to bring with me my sugar glider,” Yap added after reuniting with her pets.

When firefighters brought her daughter home after the blaze had subsided, Yap said they managed to rescue three rabbits and a guinea pig.

She added that one of the rabbits remains unaccounted for.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has confirmed that a fire broke out at Petronas Gas Bhd’s (PGB) main pipeline near Putra Heights, Puchong, Selangor, at 8.10 am today.

So far, Selangor deputy police chief commissioner Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan confirmed that a total of 112 individuals and 49 houses were impacted by the gas pipeline fire.