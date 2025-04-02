KUCHING, April 2 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the power supply in Peninsular Malaysia has remained unaffected so far following yesterday's gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Selangor.

The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister said that although some sources of power generation in Peninsular Malaysia rely on gas, the reports he has received so far indicate that the supply remains stable.

"Some of our power generation requires gas, and when a leak occurs, part of the gas is cut off and its flow is disrupted, which may affect the power supply.

"But the reports I have received so far, Alhamdulillah (the gas supply remains stable)," he told reporters at his Aidilfitri open house in Petra Jaya here today.

He added that the coming week would be critical to ensuring the stability of the power supply and that alternative measures would be put in place if gas cannot be supplied to the affected power plants.

Fadillah said that, following the incident, the ministry, through Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), has also started conducting integrity audits on the electricity supply infrastructure in the affected areas.

"So far, our cables have not been affected. If the cables had been damaged, the power supply would have been cut off. As of now, there has been no issue, and we are monitoring other aspects to ensure the integrity of the entire infrastructure is not compromised," he said.

He also expressed his sympathy to all those affected by this unexpected disaster, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has already announced several forms of aid to ease their burden. — Bernama